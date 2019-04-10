Clinton County High School student Abbi Young named 2019 Rogers Scholar

The Center for Rural Development has selected Clinton County High School student Abbi Young to participate in the 2019 Rogers Scholars program.

Young is the daughter of Kevan and Lezlee Young of Albany, Kentucky.

Young will join 66 high school students from Southern and Eastern Kentucky this summer for the 22nd annual Rogers Scholars youth leadership program.

Rogers Scholars, The Center’s flagship youth program, was established through the vision of U.S. Congressman Harold “Hal” Rogers (KY-05) that “no young person should have to leave home to find his or her future.”

The intensive one-week summer program provides valuable leadership skills and exclusive college scholarship opportunities for high school students in 45 Kentucky communities to build their skills as the region’s next generation of business and entrepreneurial leaders.

“Rogers Scholars is an amazing program designed to give our youth a leg up in expanding their leadership skills while exposing them to new and creative ideas for our region of Southern and Eastern Kentucky,” said Lonnie Lawson, President and CEO of The Center for Rural Development.

Each graduate earns potential access to exclusive college scholarship opportunities from some of the state’s top-ranked colleges and universities. To be eligible, students have to complete a community service project in their hometown.

The 2019 Rogers Scholars program will be held June 9-14 on the campus of Lindsey Wilson College in Columbia, Kentucky and July 14-19 on the campus of Morehead State University in Morehead, Kentucky. There is no tuition charge to attend the program and lodging and food are provided free of charge to participants.

Since 1998, more than 1,200 high school students from Southern and Eastern Kentucky have graduated from Rogers Scholars. The program provides opportunities for students to apply for scholarships from 19 Kentucky colleges and universities.

For more information about the Rogers Scholars program, contact Allison Cross, community liaison and youth programs coordinator at The Center, at across@centertech.com or call 606-677-6019.

Established in 1996 through the vision of U.S. Congressman Harold “Hal” Rogers, (KY-05), and other leaders, The Center for Rural Development is a nonprofit organization fueled by a mission to provide leadership that stimulates innovative and sustainable economic development solutions and a better way of life in Southern and Eastern Kentucky. In its 45-county primary service region, The Center provides innovative programs in leadership, public safety, technology, and arts and culture. The Center is committed to constantly expanding its capabilities in order to deliver a range of key services throughout Kentucky and the nation.