Waste tire amnesty dates announced

Clinton County residents who have old, unused tires they would like to get rid of at no cost should begin gathering them up now for the upcoming Clinton County Waste Tire Collection Event.

Residents will have a three-day period later this month to drop off old tires at a central location free of charge.

The event will be held Thursday and Friday, April 25 and 26 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday, April 27 from 8 a.m. until 12 noon at the Clinton County State Highway Department (state garage), located at 397 State Garage Road on Hwy. 2063, north of Albany.

Clinton County, in partnership with the Kentucky Division of Waste Management, is sponsoring the event.

The free program is run on a three-year cycle, according to local Solid Waste Coordinator Andy Davis, and is funded through the department’s tire disposal fees collected.

The collection days apply to residents only and commercial tire vendors, tire retailers, scrap yards and recyclers will not be allowed to participate.

Tires on rims will be accepted. However, the following tires will not be accepted: foam filled tires, calcium filled tires, off road tires, off road construction tires, solid tires with pressed on rims or any tire with a bead greater than one inch.

Any Kentucky resident (even those outside of Clinton County) is eligible to participate in the local collection event and citizens who have unwanted tires are asked to take advantage of this opportunity to dispose of them.

For questions or more information about the Clinton County Waste Tire Collection Event, contact Solid Waste Coordinator Davis at (606) 387-5917.