Roadway mowing season underway

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) is gearing up for the 2019 roadside mowing season, which stretches from May to October. State and contract crews will complete three mowing cycles, including litter removal on interstates, parkways and other primary routes throughout the state.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet asks that motorist use extra caution when traveling through these work zones.

The same caution also applies to motorists traveling on county roads, as local Clinton County Road Department crews will also be in the process of implementing mowing cycles throughout the mowing season.

KYTC officials ask Kentuckians to do their part by keeping the state right-of-way clear of temporary signs and other obstacles that can obstruct the path of mowers and pose a hazard for mowing crews and motorists.

Kentucky law and Transportation Cabinet policy prohibits the placement of non-official signs of any type–for campaigns, yard sales or other advertising–on state highway right-of-way, utility poles, fences and guardrails on road signs. Depending on size and construction, illegally placed signs are a distraction and can be a safety issue for motorists when blocking the view of oncoming vehicles.

Illegally placed signs also can disrupt or endanger right-of-way operations such as mowing, ditch cleaning and litter removal and can pose a direct safety hazard to motorists who run off the roadway–particularly when installed with large wooden or metal stakes.

Campaign signs and other signs placed on state right-of-way that restrict sight distance or interfere with mowing and maintenance operations will be removed by KYTC crews. Signs that are removed will be held at the state highway garage in each county of KYTC District 8 (which includes Clinton County), and kept for two weeks. Unclaimed signs will be discarded.