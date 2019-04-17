Curtis G. Thrasher, 77, of Albany, passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019, at The Medical Center – Albany.

He was the son of the late Virgil and Edna Thrasher, a member of the Albany United Methodist Church and a Vietnam Veteran. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Joyce Andrews, and a brother, Bobby Dale Thrasher.

He is survived by his wife, Wanda Sue Thrasher, of Albany; one stepson, Robert (Connie Jo) Vanderpool, Burkesville; one sister, Linda (Richard) Emily of Columbia, Ohio; a special nephew, Curtis Emily; two step grandchildren, Amber and Dakota Vanderpool; a step-great-great grandhild, Lindsey Nicole Vanderpool.

Services will be held Thursday, April 18, at 1:00 p.m. at Talbott Funeral Home, with Bro. Robert Morris and Bro. Wayne Watts officiating.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, April 17, at Talbott Funeral Home.

Burial will be in the Hillcrest Cemetery with Military Honors.

Arrangements by Talbott Funeral Home of Albany