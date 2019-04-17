Clinton County High School boys’ basketball standout Jackson Harlan named to Courier Journal All-State team

Jackson Harlan has been named to yet another All-State boys’ basketball team on a First Team level, this one perhaps being the most prestigious and coveted list in Kentucky – the Courier Journal All-State Boys’ Basketball team.

Voted on by basketball coaches from across Kentucky, the CJ All-State team voting saw 93 coaches return ballots this year.

The news of this latest accolade for the 2019 CCHS basketball standout came just a couple of weeks after being named to the Lexington Herald-Leader’s All-State basketball team, as was reported in the Clinton County News, March 28, 2019 edition.

Harlan joins nine other players from Kentucky high schools on the CJ All-State First team, including Kentucky signee and 2019 Kentucky Mr. Basketball Dontaie Allen.

Harlan averaged 23.9 points per game for his senior year of action, leading this Bulldog squad to a 24-8 overall record.

Harlan has signed to play for the Western Kentucky University Hilltoppers in Bowling Green next season and will be joined on the WKU squad by Madison Central standout Isaiah Cozart, 6-7, who has also signed to play at Western Kentucky.

Harlan, a 6-5 point guard, is the son of Sheldon and Jennifer Harlan, of Albany.

In describing Harlan to the Courier Journal for the article last week announcing its All-State team, Clinton County head coach Todd Messer said:

“He has always possessed a beautiful pull-up jumper off the dribble but really became special during the summer before his junior year, when he spent countless hours in the gym expanding his range to where he became a scoring threat out to 26 to 28 feet. From the midpoint of his junior season until the end of his career, he was never played (one-on-one), which made the numbers he put up even more impressive.”

The Courier-Journal’s list of Harlan’s stats and accomplishments noted:

He averaged 23.9 points and 4.5 rebounds while helping the Bulldogs go 24-8 and reach the Fourth Region semifinals. He shot 43.1 percent (254 of 590) from the field, 32.3 percent (63 of 195) from 3-point range and 75.1 percent (169 of 225) from the free-throw line. Finished his career with 2,128 points (second all-time at Clinton County) and scored 30-plus points in 18 games, including a career-high of 45. He was named the Fourth Region Player of the Year by the Kentucky Association of Basketball Coaches.