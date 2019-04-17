IDA holds first meeting with new Director

The Clinton County Industrial Development Authority (IDA) held its regular meeting Thursday morning, April 11 with five of six active members on hand. Board member Barney Latham conducted the brief 20-minute session in the absence of chairman Jerrod Witham.

The meeting was the first for newly appointed Executive Director April Speck and new board member Randy Jones. Clinton County Judge/Executive Ricky Craig, who was also in attendance, told the board a replacement for outgoing member Glenn Ray Smith would be named by the fiscal court at its regular meeting to be held this Thursday evening.

The board first presented former IDA Executive Director Charlette Koger a plaque in appreciation for her 15 years of past service on to the Industrial Development Authority.

Also in attendance at the meeting was former IDA custodian and Chamber of Commerce board member Rick Mercader and two representatives from the state’s USDA, who met with Speck following the meeting to go over guidelines and other information pertaining to her duties as director.

During the business portion of the meeting, the board voted to continue to require the signatures of the IDA chairman (Witham) and Secretary (Deborah Brown) on any checks issued by the board, and also voted to pay claims and bills.

The board also agreed to use local attorney Gary Little as IDA legal advisor on an “as needed” basis.

During the meeting, Jones, a local businessman who replaces long-time member Keith McWhorter, briefly addressed the board, giving a brief background on himself and said he was happy to be on the board and looked forward to “giving back” to the community he grew up in.