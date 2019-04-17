Two Clinton women charged, arrested on drug related offenses

Law enforcement officers with the Kentucky State Police and the Clinton County Sheriff’s office, in two separate investigations last week, have arrested and lodged two local women on a host of drug related charges.

Brown arrested, charged Thursday

Most recently, Kentucky State Police Trooper Jordan Carter received information about a subject trafficking methamphetamine out of a residence on KY 1576, 4 miles west of Albany.

On Thursday, April 11, Trooper Jordan Carter received information about a subject trafficking methamphetamine out of a residence on KY 1576, four miles west of Albany, according to a press release from the Kentucky State Police Post 15 Public Affairs Officer, Trooper Nick Hale.

Trooper Carter and Clinton County Deputy Sheriff Chris McGuffin went to the residence and made contact with 33 year old Sharla Brown of Albany.

Consent to search the residence was given resulting in units locating glass bongs, digital scales, several small clear baggies, and methamphetamine.

Brown was arrested and charged with trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense > or = 2 gms methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia, and controlled substance endangerment to child, 4th degree. Brown was lodged in the Clinton County jail.

Roberts arrested, charged Monday

In a separate investigation, acting on a tip, Troopers from the Kentucky State Police Post 15 in Columbia arrested a Clinton County woman last week on several charges, mostly drug related.

Joni Roberts, 39, of Albany, was arrested on Monday, April 8, at a residence on the Wisdom Dock Road, three miles west of Albany.

According to a press release given to the Clinton County News, the arrest was made following information that was received by Kentucky State Police, resulting in a search warrant being issued to KSP Trooper Jordan Carter.

The warrant was executed at about 4:35 p.m. last Monday afternoon, according to the press release.

During the search of the residence, Troopers located several small glass pipes, small baggies, digital scales, a handgun, a police radio, and a large amount of suspected methamphetamine.

Roberts was arrested and charged with trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense > 2 grams methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession/use of radio that sends and receives police messages. Roberts was lodged in the Clinton County Jail.

Sharla Brown

Joni Robert