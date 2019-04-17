Preschoolers ‘trike’ more than $1,600 for St. Jude

The Clinton County Early Childhood Center’s preschool classes took advantage of the warm spring like day last Thursday to hold its annual St. Jude’s Trike-A-Thon.

Preschool Teacher Lorie Dalton said numbers of participants were down somewhat this year, but as a whole, the preschool students raised $1,628.21.

“Children were awarded prizes from St. Jude’s and we want to give a special thanks to our sponsors,” Dalton said.

Sponsoring the event was Clinton County Judge/Executive Ricky Craig, Save-A-Lot, Pepsi and IGA.

Two students were given awards for raising the most money of the 17 participates. Noah Stonecipher raised $442 and Maddie Witham raised $500.

Above, Lochlan Wells, daughter of Cerria and Dustin Wells, led a pack of students around the track Thursday morning for the preschool’s annual Trike-A-Thon for St. Jude Children’s Hospital.