Relay for Life, annual fundraising effort for American Cancer Society, is set for this Friday night at CCHS

The 2019 Clinton County Relay For Life event will be held Friday, April 19 from 5-9 p.m. at the Clinton County High School gymnasium, and once again, there will be something for everyone during the American Cancer Society’s signature event to fight cancer.

The local Relay For Life Committee recently released its slate of events for the evening, which will set-up from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday afternoon.

Primary events will kick-off with the now popular “Celebrity Chef Cookin’ For a Cure” cook-off to be held from 5 to 7 p.m. with the cost being $5.00.

The opening ceremony will be held at 6 p.m. and will include the annual survivor walk and balloon release, the Clinton County Alumni Band will play Happy Birthday and awards were be given to the youngest survivor, oldest survivor, and longest surviving survivor.

The ceremony will also include team introductions and walk, sponsorship recognitions, visiting at team booths and a silent auction.

The Alumni Band will also perform again at 6:30 p.m., with the CCMS Choir (and possibly AES Choir) performing at 7 p.m., followed by a performance by the CCE at 7:30 p.m.

The night will continue with cake walks at 8 p.m., a survivor/caregiver speech at 8:30 p.m. and the event will conclude with luminarias at 8:45 p.m.

This year’s Relay theme is “Sporting For a Cure” with a fundraising goal of $45,000 having been set when the committee began having periodic planning meetings late last summer.

The Relay For Life event culminates after literally a year-round of fundraising events and activities led by volunteer committee members, groups, organizations, businesses, schools and others, with the regional coordinator for Relay for Life in this area being Albany resident Amanda Messer.

Everyone is invited and encouraged to attend this Friday night’s event, either in full or in support of cancer victims and survivors.