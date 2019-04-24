, 82, Albany, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019, at the Cookeville Regional Medical Center, in Cookeville, Tennessee.

He was the son of Melvin Myers and Maxine (Elyer) and Harold “Newt” Pendleton, and was also preceded in death by a son, Tory Myers and a father-in-law, William Conley.

He is survived by his wife Joan Elaine (Conley) Myers of Albany, three daughters, Tina (Steve) Gorsuch of Vandail, Ohio, Tammy (John) Evers of Mount Sterling, Ohio, Missi (Michael) Bowlin of Albany; four sons, Tari (Lola) Myers of Albany, Martin McAdams of Monticello, Kentucky, Craig McAdams of Somerset, Kentucky, Darin McAdams of Columbus, Ohio,

Also surviving are fourteen grandchildren, seventeen great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson.

The funeral service will be conducted Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at 2:00 pm (CST) in the Chapel of Campbell-New Funeral Home, with Bro. Printes Evans officiating. Burial was in the Peolia Cemetery

The family will receive friends after 10:00 am (CST) on Wednesday until time of service. Campbell-New Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky was in charge of arrangements. Online Condolences at www.campbell-new.com.

Ronald “Ron” Melvin Myers