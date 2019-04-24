Alfredda Elaine (Marcum) Stearns, 66, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at her residence.

She was the daughter of Fred Edwin and Leah Irene (Massengale) Marcum, and was also preceded in death by two brothers, Dennis K. Marcum and Lane Marcum.

She is survived by her husband, Jerry Dale Stearns, two brothers, Dexter (Sue) Marcum, Lonnie (Sandra) Marcum; two sisters, Connie (Bill) Asberry all of Albany, Kentucky, Deloris (Charles) Kerr of Burkesville, Kentucky.

She is also survived by a sister-in-law, Kathie Upchurch; her mother – and father-in-law, Faye and Gerald Stearns; ten nieces and nephews, eleven great-nieces and great-nephews, and many other relatives and friends.

The funeral service for was conducted Saturday, April 20, 2019, in the Chapel of Campbell-New Funeral Home with Bro. Roger Jones, Bro. David Stearns and Dr. William C. Powell officiating.

Burial was in the Davis Chapel Cemetery in Clinton County, Kentucky. In lieu of flowers contributions to Davis Chapel Cemetery Fund or The Gideons, would be appreciated.

Campbell-New Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky was in charge of arrangements.