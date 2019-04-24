Albany Mayor Pierce urges citizens to report water line leaks, water theft

Albany Mayor Lyle Pierce told the Clinton County News this week he is grateful to the citizens who have called his Albany City Hall office and those who have come in personally to report water line leaks.

He is also asking citizens to report any knowledge of water theft from the Albany Water Works system.

“I ask that you continue to look for leaks and report them to my office,” Pierce told the Clinton County News this week “If anyone knows of any individual that is stealing water by illegal hook-up, report it to my office and it will be taken care of by indictment for theft of service.”

Albany City Hall can be reached by calling 606-387-6011.