KY 738 in Clinton County to be temporarily closed beginning Thursday, April 25 for bridge rehabilitation project

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) District 8 advises motorists that beginning Thursday, April 25, KY 738 in Clinton County will be temporarily closed to through traffic at mile point 6.4 (Clear Fork Creek) for bridge rehabilitation project.

Work is expected to be completed by July 1. Signed detour routes will be posted via U.S. 127, KY 1590 and U.S. 127 Business.

The starting date and duration may be adjusted for inclement weather or other unforeseeable delays. Motorists can access travel and traffic conditions at http://goky.ky.gov or contribute their own reports at www.waze.com or via the Waze mobile application.

This bridge is part of KYTC’s Bridging Kentucky program. Bridging Kentucky includes more than 1,000 state, county, and municipal structures that are rated in poor condition or have restricted weight limits.

More than 70 of the bridges on the list are currently closed to traffic. Each bridge will be addressed in the next six years, either replaced with a new structure designed to last at least 75 years or rehabilitated to extend its life by at least 30 years.

Those with restricted weight limits will reopen to school buses, emergency vehicles, commercial trucks, as well as passenger vehicles. For more information on the Bridging Kentucky program visit www.BridgingKentucky.com.

Traffic information for the District 8 counties is also available at www.facebook.com/KYTCDistrict8 or by following us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/KYTCDistrict8.