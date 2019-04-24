Tire amnesty days underway now

Residents who have old, unused tires they would like to dispose of are reminded that the Clinton County Tire Collection Day event is coming up this weekend.

Tires can be dropped off at the state highway garage on Hwy. 2063, north of Albany, on Thursday and Friday, April 25 and 26 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and again on Saturday, April 27 from 8 a.m. to 12 noon.

The disposal of tires is at no cost to any resident in Clinton County or the state of Kentucky and is a collaboration between the county and the Kentucky Division of Waste Management. What used to be referred to as “tire amnesty” days usually runs in three-year cycles.

Those organizations not eligible to participate include commercial tire vendors and retailers, scrap yards and recyclers.

Also, tires on rims will be accepted at the disposal location.

The following type tires will not be accepted: foam filled tires, off road construction tires, solid tires with pressed on rims or any tire with a bead greater than one inch.

For more information on the tire collection days, contact Solid Waste Coordinator Andy Davis or phone 387-5917.