May primary ballot will be slim

Although not much has been talked about or publicized so far, there will be an election in Kentucky this year as voters will go to the polls to nominate all state office candidates.

The 2019 May primary election will be held on Tuesday, May 21 and only a handful of names on either the Republican or Democrat party will be on the ballot.

Registered voters in Kentucky will be nominating their party’s candidates for all state constitutional offices, including Governor/Lieutenant Governor, Attorney General, Auditor of Public Accounts and Secretary of State.

There will be no local or federal races on this year’s odd-year ballot, according to Clinton County Clerk Nathan Collins.

The deadline to register in this year’s primary has now past, with the deadline being this past Monday, April 22, Collins noted.

Mail-in absentee balloting is now underway for next month’s election, and a mail-in ballot can be applied for by contacting the County Clerk’s office at 387-5943.

Absentee ballots are for individuals who will not be in their county of residence on election day, those military deployed voters who will not be in the county, college students who will not be able to be in their county of residence on election day and individuals with medical conditions that prevent them from getting to a polling place in person.

All mail-in absentee ballots have to be returned to and received by the county clerk’s office no later than election day.

The “walk-in” voting machine for voters who will not be in the county on the day of the election will be open in the county clerk’s office from May 3 through May 20.

There are a total of 7,632 people in Clinton County registered to vote, according to totals from the clerk’s office.

Collins noted that a sample absentee ballot, along with a listing of precinct officers for the upcoming primary, would be published in an upcoming addition of the Clinton County News.