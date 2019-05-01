Morris “Junior” McMillon, 71, passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019, at The Medical Center Albany.

He was the son of the late Morris McMillon, Sr., and Betty Ferguson McMillon.

He is survived by his wife, Thelma Sue Burchett McMillon; his children, John (Stacy) McMillon, Annette Antle, Cindy (Keith) Brown and Laura Garrett; his sister, Mary Fulton

He is also survived by his grandchildren: Tiffany (Justin) Hughes, Felicia (Joe) Clunie, Ashley (Adam) Stewart, Brooke (Josh) Smith, Leighton Dalton, Megan Antle, Daniel McMillon, Keistan Brown, Madison Garrett and Landon Brown.

He is also survived by 8eightgreat-grandchildren.

Services will be Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at the Aaron’s Chapel Separate Baptist Church with Bro. Jerry Ridge and Bro. Johnny Davis officiating. Burial will be in the Aaron’s Chapel Cemetery.

Arrangements by Weldon Haddix Funeral Home.