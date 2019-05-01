Anna Young Newby

, 96, of the Lawson Bottom Community in Cumberland County, Kentucky, passed away Friday, April 26, 2019, at Cumberland County Hospital in Burkeville, Kentucky

She was the daughter of Claude Bryson and Ella Baker Young. She was a Christian and a member of the Providence United Methodist Church, a seamstress for Bob Evans Manufacturing, a florist for Cumberland County Florist, and a homemaker.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Paul Newby; her sons, Ronnie Newby, Richard Newby, and John Newby; her brothers, Carl Young, Wendell Young, and Russell Young.

She is survived by several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

The funeral service was conducted on Monday, April 29, 2019, in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home with Bro. Shane Smith and Bro. Sam Appleby officiating.

Burial was in the Burkesville Cemetery in Burkesville, Kentucky.

Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky was in charge of arrangements.

