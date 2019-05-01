Shirley Riddle Hicks

, 76, a native of Albany, passed away Thursday, April 25, 2019, in Russellville, Kentucky.

She was a member of the First Christian Church in Russellville, and the daughter of the late Edward and Sallie Riddle.

She is survived by a sister, June (Wayne) Mullen of Russellville; two nephews; and several great-nieces and nephews.

A graveside service was held Sunday, April 28, 2019, at the Highway Cemetery with Rev. Sam Polson and Dr. Lonnie Polson officiating.

Arrangements were by the Talbott Funeral Home of Albany.

