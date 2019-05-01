Ivalee Short Hurt

Ivalee (Short) “Auntie” Hurt, 84, of Celina, Tennessee, formerly of the Red Banks Community in Cumberland County, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at Celina Health and Rehab Center in Celina, Tennessee,

She was the daughter of the late Willie Porter and Alma (Sharp) Short. She was of Church of Christ faith, a member of Hickory Grove Church of Christ, and a factory worker for Link-Belt.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Eugene “Big Joe” Hurt.

She is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Willie Mae and James Long, and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral service was conducted on Friday, April 26, 2019, in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home with Bro. Tommy Watson officiating. Burial was in the Poplar Grove Cemetery in Cumberland County, Kentucky.

Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences at www.norris-new.com.