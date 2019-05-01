National Day of Prayer service is May 2

Theme for 2019 is: “Love One Another – John 13:34” “Love one another, just as I have loved you.”

This year’s theme is “Love One Another”. I think we can join together with the realistic observation in Clinton County, Albany, the state of Kentucky, the United States, and this wonderful earth that God created and report that the one thing that is so evident to us is “This World Needs Love”, true God-like love.

Let us, the people of Clinton County, Kentucky join in the act of prayer on Thursday, May 2 at 6:00 p.m. We will meet at the Clinton County Community Center.