Public can choose winners of Chamber sponsored iHeart Clinton County

video contest

A new program sponsored by the Albany – Clinton County Chamber of Commerce designed to promote our county, as well as get the younger aged residents involved in showing their love for this place we call home, has proved to be one of the most successful and popular events sponsored by the organization.

The iHeart Clinton County video contest gave students in the Clinton County Middle Schools’ sixth grade the opportunity to produce a short, one minute long or less, video telling why they love their home county.

A team of judges from the Albany – Clinton County Chamber of Commerce has narrowed the finalists videos to a Top 15 group and those videos will be previewed and judged by the public at a special “Oscar” styled night staged for Monday, May 6.

The viewing event will be held at the Albany First Baptist Church auditorium beginning at 5:00 p.m. The program is expected to last about an hour and is free to the public.

Lisa Beard, President of the Albany – Clinton County Chamber of Commerce, explained that those attending Monday night’s viewing event will be given five voting tickets when they arrive, and the audience will be voting on their five favorite videos at the end of the viewing presentations.

The video that receives the most ticket votes will be the overall winner.

Various category winning videos will also be recognized throughout the night as they are presented, with eight separate awards to be handed out to those category winners.

The creator(s) of the overall winner will receive a trophy and prize basket valued at $250 that will be provided by the Chamber.

In addition, the videos will also be featured by the Albany – Clinton County Chamber throughout the year to promote our home county to the public for events and tourism.