Carnival proves successful event for Clinton Middle School





The Clinton County Middle School held a Spring Carnival Saturday on the soccer field. The event lasted from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. and stayed completely busy for the duration of the event.

Clinton County Middle School Principal Angela Sloan said the event was well worth the effort.

“The carnival was more successful than we could have imagined. The support from the community, parents, and students was what truly made it such a success–not to mention the hard work of the school staff,” Sloan said.

The carnival was staged in an effort to raise money for the purchase of ChromeBooks for middle school students..

“For this one day event, we managed to make just over $6,000 which will go a very long way in helping us get the Chromebooks we need moving forward,” Sloan said. “With all the cuts to school funding at the state and federal levels, it requires schools to get creative and to work a little harder in raising the money they need. We will not let our students do without what other students in other districts have access to; we don’t want them at a disadvantage and we are committed to working hard to make certain that doesn’t happen.”

In the top photo, a new game that has been sweeping the middle school like a storm is called Ga-ga Ball.

It’s a form of dodge ball played in a “Ga-ga Ring” and combines dodging, striking, running and jumping with the objective being the last person standing.

Players hit the ball at each other with their hands, and are eliminated if the ball strikes them on or below the knee.

What makes this different from the traditional game of dodge ball is players aren’t allowed to physically pick the ball up and throw it at other players.

In the middle photo, lines of people waited to enter the carnival to purchase tickets.

In the bottom photo, kids stood in line to have faces painted and hair airbrushed as part of the fun.

“We hope to make this an annual event that will just get bigger and better with time. I think we have found something that helps us raise money, but is also a good day for students and their families,” Sloan said.