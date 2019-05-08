National Day of Prayer luncheon well attended, Butler announces it’s time to ‘pass the torch’

The Clinton County National Day of Prayer had yet another successful gathering this year, including an additional noon time prayer luncheon that was attended by several community leaders and government officials.

Local NDP chairman Frankey Butler told the Clinton County News last week that he is proud of the local support the program has had for the past five years he has led the effort, but he also feels it is time for him to step down and open the door for another leader to move in and take over the organization of the annual event.

“I have been blessed as I have tried to lead this event for the past five years,” Butler said in an email message to the Clinton County News. “I feel led by God to pass the torch of this event, and move in other directions that God is leading me in.”

Butler expressed his gratitute to everyone who has helped him with the effort of organizing the National Day of Prayer gathering for the time he has been chairman.

“Thanks to everyone who has ever helped in this event for the past five years.,” Butler continued. “I pray and hope that someone will answer the call to keep carrying this torch as I continue to have passion for NDP and continue to feel the need for prayer over our nation, state, local leaders, business, churches, and family. Thank you Clinton County News for always covering this and thanks to all that helped in anyway. May God Bless Clinton County/Albany Kentucky.”

Community leaders and local government officials were among those who gathered last Thursday for the National Day of Prayer noon luncheon.