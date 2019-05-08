Chamber of Commerce iHeart Clinton County video presentations packs the house





The Albany – Clinton County hosted it’s first ever iHeart Clinton County video contest for local 6th grade students recently and it was an overwhelming success, insuring that the event will be held on an annual basis by the local civic organization.

On Monday afternoon, in the multi-purpose room of the Albany First Baptist Church, the Chamber of Commerce hosted the iHeart Clinton County public viewing and voting event, previewing the top 15 contest finalists to the public for the first time. The viewing also resulted in an overall winner begin selected, through a voting process by those attending Monday’s presentation.

In addition, several Special Merit category winners were announced.

Shown on this page are the Top 15 winners as they were recognized Monday night, with Chamber of Commerce President Lisa Beard. The caption also notes any Special Merit category winners won by the video production contestants.

Contestants not pictured are Austin Arms, Dominic Beaty and Esnayder Perez, and Sydney Mason (Best Slogan).

















