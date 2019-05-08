Kindergarten Commencement programs will be held Friday at Early Childhood Center

The 11th annual Kindergarten Commencement program for 2019 will be held Friday, May 10 at the Clinton County Early Childhood Center.

These young students will be those who will move into post secondary education and most of them will become eventual Clinton County High School graduates and alumni and will be receiving their “first” diploma in education this week.

There will once again be staggered graduation ceremonies for the total of 108 kindergarten students enrolled this year at ECC.

Programs will be held at 5 p.m. and again at 6:30 p.m. with a slide show and processional of ECC graduates.

At 5 p.m., the welcome will be given by Tenley Spears and invocation by Maverick Riddle and the Pledge of Allegiance by Allison Plaunt and Piper Shearer.

At 6:30 p.m., the welcome will be given by Sara Thrasher, the invocation by Kiley Myers and the Pledge of Allegiance by Kaylie Haddix and Yasmine Rivera-Mena.

There will be two vocal performances, the Kindergarten graduation song and Addams Family graduation song by the graduates during the tiered program.

Early Childhood Center Principal Sheldon Harlan will deliver the commencement address and pass out awards.

Conferring of diplomas to the graduates will be by Clinton County Schools Superintendent Charlotte Nasief.

There are six kindergarten classes at the Early Childhood Center, with the teachers being Tammy Cook, Jackie Frey, Tracy Goodman, Tiffany Norris, Patricia Riddle and Lisa Smith.

The public is invited to attend the annual kindergarten graduation ceremonies to honor these young students this coming Friday evening.