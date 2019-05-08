Chamber of Commerce viewing of ‘iHeart Clinton County’ video contest entries brings out the fans





The Albany Clinton County Chamber of Commerce hosted a full house of contestants, family members and the general public Monday afternoon at the Albany First Baptist Church all-purpose room for the public viewing of the videos from some 15 finalist entries in the iHeart Clinton County Video Production contest.

The contest was the first ever for the Albany – Clinton County Chamber of Commerce, and was open to entries from members of the 6th grade class at Clinton County Middle School.

While some of the video productions were the work of individual students, several of the entries were completed by teams of two or three students.

During Monday night’s viewing, the themes for the top 15 video presentations were varied in many instances, but most of the entries concentrated on attractions that would likely give visitors reasons to visit Albany and Clinton County, namely Lake Cumberland, Dale Hollow Lake, the scenery of our mountainsides and the abundant wildlife.

After all 15 of the one-minute long or less videos had been presented to those attending, everyone was allowed to vote for their favorite video production.

The team of Cannon Young, Nick Poore and Matthew Duvall was selected as the overall winner, capturing the People’s Choice prize. In addition, eight Special Merit winning entries were also recognized.

Chamber of Commerce President Lisa Beard noted that with the overwhelming success of the iHeart Clinton County contest, it would certainly be a program that would be continued by the Chamber in future years. The video entries will also be used by the Chamber in various ways to promote businesses and tourism here.

Several photos from Monday afternoon’s Chamber presentation can be found on page 2.