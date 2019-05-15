Mary Helen (Watson) Scott, 77, of the Ashlock Community in Cumberland County, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at the U of L Medical Center in Louisville, Kentucky,

She was the daughter of Stanford and Odean (Poindexter) Watson. She was of Church of Christ faith, a member of Ashlock Church of Christ, and a business owner.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Claude Scott, a daughter, Shena Scott, and a son, Steve Scott.

She is survived by her children, Susan (Jimmy) Burchett of Marietta, Georgia, Sandra “Kick” Upchurch, Cindy (Gary) Shoopman, both of Burkesville, a brother, Glen Watson of Celina, Tennessee; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The funeral service was conducted on Saturday, May 11, 2019, in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home with Bro. Sammy Dick and Bro. Willie Kerr officiating. Burial was in the Ashlock Cemetery in Cumberland County, Kentucky.

In lieu of flowers, contributions appreciated to the Ashlock Cemetery Fund (c/o Wanda Daniels, 117 Bob Daniels Road, Celina, Tennessee 38551.)

Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences at www.norris-new.com.