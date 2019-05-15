, 78, of Bowling Green, Kentucky and formerly of Albany, passed away Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at his residence.

He was the son of the late Floyd and Avo Conatser and a member of the Three Springs Baptist Church, in Bowling Green.

He was preceded in death by two sisters, Ruth Daffron Sloan and Janice Sheehan; three brothers, Donald C. Conatser, Johnny Conatser and Floyd Dallas Conatser.

He is survived by his wife, Alice Conatser, and four daughters, Lisa (Richard) Dunn, Saundra Anderson, Rosemary Conatser and Sharon Conatser; a special great-granddaughter, Kali Wheeler, all of Bowling Green.

Also surviving are four step-children; Sandy (Kenny) Denney and Greg Ferrill, all of Albany and David (Peggy) Riddle and Legion (Jill) Ferrill, all of Bowling Green; two sisters, Jean (Richard) Matthews and Lexie (Donnie) Cummings, all of Albany. Other survivors include five grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, seveal nieces and nephews.

Services were held Friday, May 10, 2019, at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro Kenneth Massey and Bro. Charles Fishback officiating. Burial was in the Peolia Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family and may be left at Talbott Funeral Home.

J.C. Conatser