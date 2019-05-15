Leroy H. Pyles, 85, of Albany, passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at Cookeville Regional Hospital.

He is survived by his wife, Clara Russell Pyles, of Albany; one daughter, Debra (John) Waddell of Columbia, Kentucky; one son, David Pyles of Ohio; a sister, Mary (Dewey) Kinder, of Indiana.

He is also survived by eight grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

Services were held Saturday, May 11, 2019, at Talbott Funeral Home of Albany, with Gene Grasham officiating. Burial was in the Peters Cemetery in Washington, County, Kentucky.

Talbott Funeral Home of Albany was in charge of arrangements.