Albany PD April activity report

Albany Police Department has released its activity report for the month of April, 2019.

During the month, there were 49 citations written for 17 separate violations.

Citations issued for the month were: domestic violence, seven; no insurance, five; expired registration, no operator’s license, and assault fourth degree, four each; trespass first degree, leaving the scene of an accident, speeding, and disorderly conduct, three each; careless driving, harassment, failure to produce insurance card and expired registration receipt, two each; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, receiving stolen property more than $10,000, and trespass second degree, one each.

The APD also served seven warrants during the month of April.