Ballot will be short next Tuesday

With little fanfare and a low turnout expectation in both Clinton County and across the state, the 2019 May primary election is now less than a week away.

When voters go to the polls next Tuesday, May 21, only state constitutional offices will appear on the ballot, as Republicans and Democrats will chose their party’s nominees.

Democrats will have five offices in which to cast a ballot, including Governor, Secretary of State, Auditor of Public Accounts, State Treasurer and Commissioner of Agriculture.

Republicans will have only four nominees to choose, as Auditor of Public Accounts has no candidate on the primary slate.

Democrat gubernatorial candidates include Rocky Adkins, Andy Beshear, Adam Edelen and Geoffrey Young; Secretary of State: Jason Belcher, Jason Griffith, Heather French Henry and Geoff Sebesta; Auditor of Public Accounts, Kelsey Hayes Coots, Drew Curtis, Sheri Donahue and Chris Tobe; State Treasurer, Michael Bowman and Josh Mers and Commissioner of Agriculture, Robert H. Conway and Joe Trigg.

Republican candidates for governor include incumbent Matt Bevin, Robert Goforth, Ike Lawrence and William E. Woods; Secretary of State, Michael Adams, Andrew English, Stephen L. Knipper and Carl Nett; Attorney General, Daniel Cameron and Wil Schroder; and Commissioner of Agriculture, Bill Polyniak and Ryan F. Quarles.

All gubernatorial candidates also have their own lieutenant governor candidates as that office, like the presidency, is run on a “running mate” basis.

Also as a reminder, people may still apply in the County Clerk’s office to vote by paper absentee ballot and those must be returned to the clerk’s office no later than election day to be counted.

Also, the voting machine in the clerk’s office, for persons who will not be in the county on election day, will be available for voting through 4 p.m. on Monday, May 20.

Polls will open at each of the county’s 13 precincts and close at 6 p.m. or until the last person in line at the polls have had a chance to cast a ballot.

For any information about the absentee voting process or general election information, contact the Clinton County Clerk’s office at 387-5943.

A complete sample ballot for next week’s primary, as well as a list of precinct officers for each precinct, can be found elsewhere in this week’s edition of the NEWS.