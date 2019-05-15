102nd Commencement is this week for Class of ’19

Another school year has come and gone, and for some 120 students, it will be their finale in postsecondary education in Clinton County. The 102nd CCHS graduation will be held this coming Friday night, May 17 at the Clinton County High School gymnasium.

The following is some information about the 2019 graduation class, as well as a run down of the night’s proceedings as these young adults take the next step into their futures.

* Class Motto: “We didn’t realize we were making memories. We just knew we were having fun.” Winnie the Pooh;

* Class Flower: Sunflower;

* Class Song: “Five More Minutes” by Scotty McCreary;

* Class Colors: Black and Silver.

The 2018-19 year class officers were: President, Emma McClellan; Vice President, Jon-Allen Cross; Treasurer, Abby Scheffler; Historian, Noah Pruitt.

Senior Student Council members were: Jackson Harlan, Garrett Page, Joelie Hicks, Keonna Thompson and Jennifer Ramirez.

The 2019 Mr. and Miss Senior Class are Kyle Martin and Haley Herald.

This year’s senior class sponsors were: Mike Beard, Stacey Kelley, Jessica Conner, Pam Lovell, Dr. James Guffey, and Amber Poore.

The Commencement Program will begin at 7 p.m. with the processional by the Clinton County High School Band, followed by the presentation of colors by the JROTC Senior Color Guard.

Following the invocation by Kaylee Stearns, Emma McClellan will deliver the President’s History address and there will be a Class of 2019 slideshow presentation.

Superintendent Charlotte Nasief will then award diplomas to the graduates.

The tassel ceremony will be led by the class officers, followed by the benediction by Christina Collins and the recessional by the CCHS band.

The 2019 Commencement ushers, from the junior class, include: Conlan Beck, Evan Dearborn, Bobbianne Key, Hannah Shelley, Brianna Bowlin, Tyler Dyer, Cameron Matthews, Parker Tallent, Molly Cecil, Chase Gibson, Tristan Moons, and Raegan Thrasher.

There will be seven business scholarships awarded, eight college and university scholarships, three memorial scholarships and nine organization and individual scholarships given.

The annual graduation special section saluting all CCHS graduates, as well as their parents is included in this week’s Clinton County News, which congratulates all seniors and wishes them the best in the future.