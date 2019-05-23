Samuel Earl Brumley, 79, Wolf River Dock Rd., Albany, passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019 at his residence. He was the son of the late William H. and Anna Polston Brumley and was also preceded in death by a daughter, Kay Brumley and a brother, John R. Brumley.

He is survived by his wife, Freda Marie Booher Brumley; a son, Ronnie Brumley; two daughters, Bonnie Guffey and Patricia Simpson; a brother, Edmund Brumley; also one grandchild.

Funeral services were held Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Clear Fork Baptist Church with Bro. Ronnie Brumley officiating. Final resting place in Hillcrest Cemetery. Arrangements were made through Weldon Haddix Funeral Home of Albany.