Jack Charles Farthing, 71, Danville, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, May 11, 2019. He was the son of the late Harrison Charles Farthing, father of the late Tab Lee Farthing and brother of the late Jim Farthing. He was also the grandson of the late Sam and Rosie Craig of Albany.

He is survived by his wife, Margaret Glen Farthing; his mother, Eva Carolyn Farthing; and a brother, Jerry (Connie) Farthing, along with several nieces and nephews.

Funeral arrangements were made through Stith Funeral Home of Danville.