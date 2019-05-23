, 64, a native of Albany, Kentucky passed away Friday, May 17, 2019, at Lake Cumberland Tegional Hospital.

She was the daughter of the late Bill and Doris Arms and is survived by her siblings, Wanda (Robert) Roeper and Willie (Jennifer) Arms, Jr., all of Albany.

Also surviving are four nephews, three nieces, and several great neices, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Services were held Monday, May 20, at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. David McCarty officiating, with burial in the Peolia Cemetery.

Arrangements by Talbott Funeral Home of Albany.

Patsy J. “Nettie” Arms