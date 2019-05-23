Library Notes …

What’s new at the Clinton County Public Library?
www.clintoncountypubliclibrary.org
The 18th Abduction by James Patterson
Past Tense by Lee Child
Game of Thrones by George R.R. Martin
The View From Alameda Island by Robyn Carr
The Woman in the Window by A. J. Finn
We are the Gardeners by Joanna Gaines
The Cornwalls are Gone by James Patterson
Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens
The Moment of Lift by Melinda Gates
Redemption by David Baldacci
Becoming by Michelle Obama
Educated by Tara Westover
Summer Reading
We are getting things ready for Summer Reading.
It will start on June 3.
This summer we will be part time Superheroes. As in the past, we will be serving free school lunch for the children.
This year we will also be serving free breakfast for the children at 8:30 a.m. with a small program after eating.
You never know what you will find at the public library.