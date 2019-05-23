Library Notes …

What’s new at the Clinton County Public Library?

www.clintoncountypubliclibrary.org

The 18th Abduction by James Patterson

Past Tense by Lee Child

Game of Thrones by George R.R. Martin

The View From Alameda Island by Robyn Carr

The Woman in the Window by A. J. Finn

We are the Gardeners by Joanna Gaines

The Cornwalls are Gone by James Patterson

Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens

The Moment of Lift by Melinda Gates

Redemption by David Baldacci

Becoming by Michelle Obama

Educated by Tara Westover

Summer Reading

We are getting things ready for Summer Reading.

It will start on June 3.

This summer we will be part time Superheroes. As in the past, we will be serving free school lunch for the children.

This year we will also be serving free breakfast for the children at 8:30 a.m. with a small program after eating.

You never know what you will find at the public library.