Primary turnout was low Tuesday

As was expected, with no local races for voters to see on Tuesday’s primary election ballot, voter turnout was low in Clinton County at press deadline Tuesday afternoon with just a few hours of polling remaining for the polling places closed.

In the photo above, County Clerk Nathan Collins, center, worked with election officials Tuesday morning as votes from the absentee paper ballots were counted, with only five ballots being returned.

Due to the lack of local races on Tuesday’s ballot, and normal press deadlines, the precinct election results from Clinton County will be included in next week’s Clinton County News.