, 54, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Monday, May 20, 2019, at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital in Somerset.

He was preceded in death by his father, Blene Asberry, and two brothers, Danny K. Asberry and Johnnie Asberry.

He is survived by his mother, Dean Asberry; two sisters, Ada (Harvey) Dicken and Mary D. (Robert) Myers; three brothers, Bill (Connie) Asberry, Jimmy L. Asberry and Charles A. Asberry.

Services were heldWednesday, May 22, at Talbott Funeral Home, with Bro. Ken Haney and Bro. Jeff Brown officiating. Burial was in the Peolia Cemetery.

Arrangements by Talbott Funeral Home of Albany.

David Ray Asberry