Jimmy R. Parrigin

, 65, passed away in the early evening of Friday, May 24, 2019 in Lexington. Jimmy was born to the late Marshall and Betty (Wallace) Parrigin in New Castle, Indiana on October 15, 1953.

Jimmy grew up in Albany, Kentucky. He was the only boy in a family of three sisters. In his younger years, Jimmy enjoyed fishing and hunting. His love of the outdoors carried over into his everyday life. He was known for his flower and vegetable gardening and always had a green thumb. Jimmy was also an all-around “fix it” man. He was the type that with ingenuity and creativity, all things were possible. Jimmy was an avid Cincinnati Reds fan and loved baseball. He was a big UK basketball and football fan as well. Most of all, Jimmy loved to be with his family and friends. They will miss his cookouts and holiday gatherings where he was not only the host, but also the chef.

Jimmy is survived by his children, Angie (Dan) Hedgespeth, April (Cannon) Armstrong, and Jason (Samantha) Parrigin; grandchildren, Andrew, Ivy, Maggie, Gavin, Amelia, Bella, Samuel, Luke, Adam, Jessa, and James; sisters, Donna (David) Honeycutt, Barbara Groce, and Terri (Randy) Weidle, and also surviving are two nieces, two nephews, and two great-nephews.

Family will receive friends for visitation on Wednesday, May 29th from 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm at Milward – Man O’War located at 1509 Trent Blvd, Lexington, Kentucky. A memorial service will commence the following day, Thursday, May 30th at 11:00 am with Chaplain Yoshiya Togami presiding at the funeral home.

In honor of his legacy, memorial donations may be sent to Bluegrass Care Navigators, 2312 Alexandria Drive, Lexington, KY 40504.

