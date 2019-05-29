The Medical Center at Albany announces Nurse of the Year and Clinical Support Employee of the Year

Lyndsey Elder, RN, right, has been named The Medical Center at Albany’s Nurse of the Year for 2019.

Clinical Support Employee of the Year has been awarded to Wilma Thoman, CNA, left. Lyndsey and Wilma both work in Acute Care.

Every year, Nurse of the Year and Clinical Support Employee of the Year are chosen during Nurses’ Week, which falls between May 6 (Nurses’ Day) and May 12, the birthday of Florence Nightingale, founder of modern nursing.

Nurses and Clinical Support Employees are nominated by their peers based on criteria such as being a role model, customer service excellence, professional development, and going above and beyond to advocate for a patient.

“Lyndsey and Wilma’s commitment to patient care is evident every shift they work,” says Janice Beard, Director of Patient Care with The Medical Center at Albany. “In addition to hands-on care, Lyndsey and Wilma are there with a smile and comforting words for our patients and their families.”

Lyndsey and Wilma exemplify the high level of care The Medical Center at Albany brings to Clinton and surrounding counties.

For more information about The Medical Center at Albany, visit TheMedicalCenterAlbany.org.