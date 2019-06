The students in Ms. Whitney Logan’s Early Head Start classroom in Clinton County are shown with the “Thank You” poster they created to honor Veterans and families of Veterans for their dedication to our country, in observance of last week’s Memorial Day holiday.

Pictured above, left to right, are: Aryiaha Fairchild, Rayden Grider, Ms. Whitney Logan, Lillianne Boykin, Kinsley Cross, Mrs. Brenda Glidewell, and Triton Melton.