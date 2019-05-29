Decoration Day decorations

While the holiday is now most commonly referred to as Memorial Day, last weekend’s holiday was originally called “Decoration Day” and was a holiday when soldiers would decorate the graves of their fallen commrades. The holiday was officially changed to “Memorial Day” in 1967 and is now not only the traditional start to the summer season, but is also a time when friends and family decorate the graves of loved ones. Above, flowers and decorations are seen that were placed on graves in Memorial Hill Cemetery over the weekend.