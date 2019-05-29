Tourism 2019 now underway

Both Lake Cumberland and Dale Hollow Lake were busy centers of activities this past Memorial Day weekend, as boaters gathered for the traditional start of the 2019 tourism season in Clinton County.

The increased tourism traffic will continue to be on the highways and the two lakes through the September Labor Day holiday.

Above, this group of boaters, a mix of tourists and local boaters, were spotted Saturday afternoon on Dale Hollow Lake near Wolf Creek Resort and Marina in an area known as Shearpin Pass, also referred to as “the cliffs”.

At right, this group of vacationers were found enjoying the fair weather Saturday on a bank in between Wolf River Marina and Wisdom Dock, two of Clinton County’s marinas on Dale Hollow Lake.