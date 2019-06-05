Mr. Sherman Ray “Tack” Branham, 79, of Burkesville, Kentucky passed away Sunday, June 2, 2019, at the Cumberland County Hospital in Burkesville,

He was the son of Dennis Jack and Lockie (Riley) Branham. He was of Baptist faith, a member of Burkesville Baptist Church, a business owner having owned Branham Auto Sales and Body Shop, a Magistrate of the Cumberland County Fiscal Court representing Marrowbone, and a farmer.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Marshall Branham and James Branham.

He is survived by his wife, Wanda Smith Branham of Burkesville, Kentucky; his child, Samantha “Stuart” Ray Branham of Bothell, Washington; his siblings, Robbie (Ken) Murray, Earl (Peggy) Branham, both of Burkesville, Kentucky, Margaret Serra of Glasgow, Kentucky.

The funeral service was conducted Wednesday, June 5, 2019, in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home. Burial was be in the Burkesville Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions are appreciated to WE CARE, P. O. Box 695, Burkesville, Kentucky 42717.

Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences at www.norris-new.com.