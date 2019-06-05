Bobby Gene Arms and Barbara Ann Morrison Arms

Bobby Gene Arms, 74, and Barbara Ann Morrison Arms, 67, both of the Dutch Creek Community of Cumberland County, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019, as the result of an automobile accident.

Bobby was born in Cumberland County, Kentucky, the son of Ervin and Ruby (Wright) Arms. Barbara was born in Albany (Clinton County), Kentucky, the daughter of James Verner and Madeline (Hill) Morrison.

They were of Pentecostal faith, members of Albany Full Gospel Apostolic Church, and employees of Norris-New Funeral Home from 1988 until their passing.

In addition to their parents, they were preceded in death by brothers-in-law, Reed Long and Donnie Groce.

They are survived by their children, Michael Gene (Brenda) Arms, Shelia Ann Arms, and Kendra Nicole Arms (Tyler Sewell), all of Burkesville, Kentucky; Bobby’s siblings, Georgia (John) Dyer, Ed (Carolyn) Arms, both of Burkesville, Kentucky, Shirley (Eddie) Smith of Indianapolis, Indiana, and Betty Arms of Burkesville, Kentucky; Barbara’s siblings, Betty Sue Long, James Earl Morrison, and Elizabeth Gail Groce, all of Burkesville, Kentucky; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and special grandchildren also survive.

The joint funeral service was conducted on Friday, May 31, 2019, in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home with Bro. Larry DePriest, Elder Rueal Boils, and Bro. Ronnie Gray officiating.

Burial was in the Dutch Creek Cemetery in Cumberland County, Kentucky.

Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky was in charge of all the arrangements. Online condolences at www.norris-new.com.