Park board holds brief meeting

The Clinton County Rec/Park Board held its regular meeting Thursday, May 30 with eight members present, as well as park director Tim Moons. The meeting was brief with only general items of business being discussed.

Board members discussed the higher costs recently associated with trash pick-up, due in part to continued illegal dumping that occurs. They also thanked the county for its assistance with mowing the park.

After approving the monthly treasurer’s report, treasurer Gina Poore said she had been approached with a request to have a new American flag purchased to hang at the park.

Following a brief discussion, board member Jeff Pharis made a motion to have Poore contact Congressman James Comer’s office to see if there was a possibility a flag could be donated. The motion passed by unanimous vote.

The board also discussed purchasing, when and if funds become available, a defibrillator to be stored at the park in case of any medical emergency that may arise.

This would also entail training park officials on how to use the device if needed.

Board member Nick Thrasher also announced that a nail drag for the fields had been purchased by the Little League organization and Park Director Moons noted the field conditioner was in and stored and will be put on the fields at the end of the baseball/softball seasons.

The basketball courts were also briefly discussed and Poore thanked Evan Dearborn for buying and placing two new nets for the basketball goals, which is one of the most used areas of the park.

The next regular meeting of the Recreation/Park Board is scheduled for June 27 at 6 p.m. at the park and is open to the public.