Four local students receive Farm Bureau scholarships

Four Clinton County High School seniors from the Class of 2019 were recipients of $500 scholarships awarded by Kentucky Farm Bureau to local deserving graduates who plan on continuing on to higher education.

Those receiving the $500 local Farm Bureau scholarships include Keonna Thompson and Jackson Harlan, both who will be attending Western Kentucky University; Jon-Allen Cross, who will be a student at Lindsey Wilson College, and Isabelle Moons, who will be enrolled at Somerset Community College.





