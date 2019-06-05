Natural gas system franchise up for renewal, bids will be sought

Clinton Fiscal Court has voted to accept sealed bids for a natural gas system franchise. The action was taken during a special meeting of the court last Friday afternoon, May 31 with all members present.

Clinton County Judge/Executive Ricky Craig explained that Navitas Gas Company out of Tennessee, which currently holds the franchise for both the county and city, is seeking a renewal extension of 20 years.

Assistant County Attorney Gary Little advised that if the franchise involved an amount of $10,000 or more, the county should advertise for bids on the franchise.

The court, on a motion by Magistrate Jerry Lowhorn, voted unanimously to “accept sealed bids for the establishment of one or more non-exclusive (natural gas) franchises” in the county.

A copy of the sealed bid proposal can be found on the legal page in this week’s Clinton County News.

In other business last Friday, the court:

* Approved first reading of a 2018-19 fiscal year budget amendment adding unanticipated revenues. The amendment will be sent to the Department of Local Government (DLG) for approval with second reading to be held this month.

* On a motion by Magistrate Terry Buster, voted to pay election officers for work during the past May primary election.

* On a motion by Lowhorn, approved an Executive Order hiring Ronnie Moreland as custodian at the Community Center at a rate of $8.50 per hour, up to $9 per hour after the 90-day trial period.

* Following a brief presentation by Emergency Management Director Lonnie Scott, the court, on a motion by Magistrate Mickey Riddle, voted to approve a resolution to apply for a Homeland Security grant, at 100 percent funding from the DHS, that, if approved, would go toward the purchase of EMS equipment.

The next regular meeting of Clinton County Fiscal Court is scheduled for Thursday, June 20 at 5 p.m. in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse and is open to the general public.