Fair fun time 2019 starts Saturday

The 2019 version of the Clinton County Fair is now just days away, as eight days and nights of activities for the entire family kicks off this coming Saturday morning, June 8.

As has been the case for the past few years now, there will be a one price per person gate admission which will include all rides on the midway included in the one gate fee.

Most nights will again see multiple events going on, giving fair-goers options as to what they want to see and take part in.

The annual Clinton County Fair Baby Show will get things underway on Saturday morning at 10 a.m. Gates will open at 8 a.m. with a $4 admission.

Then in the evening on Saturday, more events will be on tap, including the Miss Teen and Miss Clinton County Fair pageants starting at 5 p.m. in the main building.

The Enduro Derby, a new event, will begin at 7 p.m. in the grandstand arena. Pit gates will open at 3 p.m. Saturday and all drivers are asked to enter through the pit gate. Admission to Saturday evening’s events at the gate is $10 per person.

Beginning Monday, June 10, six straight days and nights of events for all ages will keep fair patrons entertained. The full week’s schedule is as follows:

* Monday, June 10: Little Miss & Mister pageant at 5 p.m. and Miss Pre-Teen pageant at 7 p.m., both in the main building. The Muddy Mayhem Obstacle Run will be held in the grandstand arena and the lawn mower pull will be held on the truck track, with the latter two events both beginning at 7 p.m. Kate the Cow will also be on display all night on Monday. Gate admission will be $10 each.

* Tuesday, June 11: Family night games will be at 6 p.m., followed by a Lip Sync at 7 p.m., both in the grandstand arena. KidZone, petting zoo, and lots more will be set up on Family Night. Gates will open at 4 p.m. with a $8 per person admission.

* Wednesday, June 12: Ms. Demolition Derby Contest will be held at 6:30 p.m., followed by the always crowd pleasing Demolition Derby at 7 p.m. The main gates will open at 3 p.m. and all drivers are asked to use the pit gate. Wednesday night’s gate admission will be $12 per person.

* Thursday, June 13: The ATV rodeo will be held in the grandstand arena, plus there will be KY Zone wrestling in the main building, both starting at 7 p.m. Gates will open at 4 p.m. and drivers are asked to use the pit gate. There will be a $10 admission at the gate.

* Friday, June 14: Three events are on tap on the next to the last night of the fair, including the MTPA truck pull on the truck pull track at 7 p.m., the tractor giveaway at 6 p.m. in the main building and J & M go-kart racing at 7 p.m. in the grandstand arena. Gates open at 3 p.m., drivers are asked to enter through the pit gate and admission fee at the gate will be $12 each.

Also on Friday, the Department of Agriculture turn-over tractor and the Kentucky State Fair Bear will be there.

* Saturday, June 15, there will be morning and night events.

The Kentucky State Fair Talent Contest will be held at 10 a.m., followed by Sparkling Stars pageant at 12 noon, both in the main building. Saturday morning admission is free at the gate.

The Clinton County Fair events will conclude on Saturday night at 7 p.m. with the Monster Truck Show in the grandstand area. Gates will open at 4 p.m. with gate admission the final night of the fair being $15 each.

All persons must pay gate admission and there will be no refunds for inclement weather.

For event rules, applications, etc., visit www.clintoncofair.com or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/ClintonCoFairKY.