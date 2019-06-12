Robbie Davis Memorial Foundation Golf Scramble, online auction dates nearing

Two fundraising events that will benefit the Robbie Davis Memorial Foundation are fast approaching and organizers are recruiting teams to play in a golf tournament, as well as donations and sponsorships.

The Robbie Davis Memorial Foundation is named in honor of well-known Albany businessman and Clinton County sports figure Robbie Davis, who died suddenly and unexpectedly in 2016.

The Foundation is geared toward continuing one of Davis’ best known efforts of helping youth.

According to the Foundation creed, it is committed to helping children realize their potential through opportunities in athletics, education and personal development.

An online auction to benefit the Foundation will be staged July 1 through August 1, and organizers are asking for donations including restaurant gift certificates ,boat and vacation rentals, gift baskets etc., for the auction.

Anyone interested in making a donation to the RDMF auction, can do so by contacting Mike Davis locally at Davis Insurance, or Amy Davis Young via email (amy@emailyoung.com).

The annual RDMF Golf Scramble will be played on Thursday, August 1 at Marriott’s Griffin Gate Golf Course in Lexington, Kentucky.

The four-player handicapped scramble format golf tournament is a bring your own team event with a $300 team entry fee.

The team entry fee deadline is Friday, July 14.

Hole sponsorships ($100) and event sponsorships ($250) are also available.

Additional details, a tournament entry fee and contact information is available at the Robbie Davis Memorial Foundation Facebook page.